Sen. Marsha Blackburn Melts Down And Claims Biden Is Plotting Government Control Of Children

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) claimed that Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is a government plot to control kids and close churches.

Blackburn said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

We know that the build back better agenda has become the Biden build back broke agenda, and the American people have figured out what they’re trying to do is institutionalize socialism. They’re trying to do a takeover of the country in one vote.

They want government control of your kids, they want to look at your bank account for every transaction over $600, anything that you do on Venmo and PayPal, they want a part of that transaction. They want government control of health care, they want to demoralize the military, close the churches, destroy your faith in the American system, and then here they’re gonna come with the socialist program to run your life from cradle to grave, daylight to dark.

The Government Is Not Coming To Spy On Your Paypal and Venmo Transactions.

The claim that Democrats want to spy on your bank account came from conspiracy theorists website InfoWars, and a USA Today fact check found that people like Sen. Blackburn are exaggerating, “While the claim is based in reality, it gets many of the facts wrong. The claim’s assertion is a proposal by the Biden administration, not a decision set in stone. The Treasury cannot “declare” any changes to law, as that is a legislative power that belongs to Congress. And even if the proposal is adopted banks would not provide access to individual transactions, just the total amount flowing in and out of an account annually. “

Blackburn Was Tossing Out A Delusional Fear Word Salad

Sen. Blackburn’s claims had no basis in reality. Infrastructure bills are not socialism. There is no element of government takeover in any of the proposed legislation. The government can’t control kids or close churches with spending on roads, bridges, and childcare.

Blackburn was tossing out every fear-based buzzword that she could think of to scare people into not supporting the Build Back Better agenda. The sad thing is that she had obviously prepared this unhinged screed in advance, but she is preaching to the choir.

The Build Back Better proposals remain very popular, and rants about socialism aren’t going to change that.