Biden Calls Out Manchin And Sinema For Blocking Infrastructure

President Biden made it clear that only Sens. Manchin and Sinema are standing in the way of his agenda passing Congress.

Video:

President Biden turns up the heat on Manchin and Sinema and blames them for holding up infrastructure, "I need 50 votes in the senate. I have 48. " pic.twitter.com/0xXstcwXT5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 4, 2021

A reporter asked President Biden, “You have often touted your 36 years in the Senate, your aides have talked about your abilities to be a closer on deals involving legislation. Why were you unable, Mr. President, to close the deal with members of your own party on key parts of your legislative agenda last week?”

Biden answered, “I was able to close the deal with 99% of my party. Two. Two people that is still underway. I don’t think there has been a president who has been able to close deals that has been a position where he has only 50 votes in the Senate. And a bare majority in the House. This is a process. This is a process. We’ll get it done.”

The President was asked if he is blaming Manchin and Sinema, and he answered, “Look, I need 50 votes in the Senate. I have 48. “

Joe Manchin has said that he wants a deal. Sen. Sinema is hiding in a bathroom at Arizona State.

All of the evidence suggests that a deal will get done. The President is right. He closed the deal with 99% of his caucus, and it is only a matter of time until he gets Manchin and Sinema on board too.