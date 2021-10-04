For The First Time A Judge Gave A 1/6 Attacker A Harsher Than Recommended Prison Sentence

The prosecution recommended probation for 1/6 attacker Matthew Mazzocco, but the judge sent him to prison.

Buzzfeed News reported:

The sentencing before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan marked the first time that any judge presiding over the hundreds of Jan. 6 prosecutions in Washington, DC, handed down a sentence that was harsher than what the government asked for. Chutkan noted that Mazzocco had already been allowed to go home and be with his family in the months since his arrest in mid-January and said his punishment had to be more severe.

“There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government beyond sitting at home,” Chutkan said.

The government recommended three months of home confinement and probation for the crime of parading, demonstrating, or picketing within the Capitol.

The judge disagreed and instead sent him to prison for a month in a half. While that may not seem like much time, many of the Trump terrorists have been terrified by the prospect of doing prison time.

With so many people to prosecute, it is important that what these individuals tried to do not be glossed over. These are people who tried to overthrow the US government.

They need to be firmly punished to send a message, and behind bars is where they belong.