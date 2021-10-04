Trump’s Advisers Have Instructed Him to Wait Before He Announces His 2024 Campaign

It looks like former President Donald Trump is definitely interested in returning to the executive office, but his advisers have instructed him to wait before he makes an official announcement confirming his candidacy.

According to a Washington Post report, which cited individuals familiar with the discussions, advisers who have told the impatient Trump he has to wait before making an announcement are nervous that an early announcement would mobilize Democrats and increase voter turnout.

The Washington Post reported that “Advisers also argued that he could be more effective electing like-minded Republicans next year if he was not an official candidate himself.”

“The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate,” said one person familiar with the conversations. An informal poll of 13 current and former advisers to Trump found that 10 believed he would run, two believed this is all a simple PR stunt, and one said they were not sure.trump