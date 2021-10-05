Matt Gaetz Gets Terrible News As Joel Greenberg’s Sentencing Is Delayed

Joel Greenberg’s sentencing was delayed due to his continuing cooperation with prosecutors who are gathering evidence against Rep. Matt Gaetz.

NBC News’s Tom Winter reporter:

NEW: Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz has asked to delay his sentencing citing his ongoing cooperation with investigators, court documents say, as the probe into whether or not Gaetz had sex with an underage girl continues. Allegations Gaetz has denied. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 5, 2021

CNN’s Paula Reid added :

Notable: "Because Mr. Greenberg’s ongoing cooperation involves sensitive matters concerning ongoing investigations, he requests that the parties be allowed to provide additional information regarding Mr. Greenberg’s cooperation to the Court under seal, if deemed necessary." — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) October 5, 2021

Matt Gaetz Could Be Going To Prison For A Very Long Time

Rep. Gaetz has already hired a team of criminal defense lawyers. He is preparing for a criminal trial. The fact that prosecutors are looking at Gaetz for lobbying violations and obstruction of justice is huge.

Gaetz is likely to be charged with sex crimes, but there could also be a series of supporting charges that, if he is convicted on could add years and decades to any potential prison sentence.

Rep. Gaetz continues to act like all is well and everything is business as usual, but when Trump refused to give him a preemptive pardon before leaving office, it set the stage for the Florida congressman to be criminally charged.

Matt Gaetz could be going to jail for a long time. The more Greenberg talks, the worst the future looks for Gaetz.