Mitt Romney Trashes His Pro-Business Rep By Announcing He Will Filibuster The Debt Limit

It was back in 2012 that Mitt Romney ran for president as a pro-business nominee. Today, Romney is helping Republicans kill businesses by voting to filibuster the debt limit.

Romney told reporters:

ROMNEY makes clear he will filibuster the debt ceiling increase on vote tomorrow. “We’re not voting in any way to help raise the debt ceiling. As a group we are all together “ — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 5, 2021

Mitch McConnell Has Sold Senate Republicans On Self-Destruction.

In 2011, Senate Minority Leader McConnell tried to play this same game with then-President Obama. It backfired spectacularly, Republicans were blamed for damaging the credit of the United States, and they crawled back to the Senate with their tails between their legs.

Ten years later, McConnell is expecting a different result from the same failed tactics, and he has sold his caucus on a debt limit political suicide pact.

Democrats have done a great job in preempting the Republican messaging. If the country defaults, the blame is going to fall on Senate Republicans, who have the resolve of tissue paper in a strong breeze.

As soon as they feel the public backlash for default, they will change their position.

If Republicans want to blow up the economy, they should own it.

Mitt Romney isn’t pro-business, because a pro-business senator would never do something that would lead to the closure and harm of so many businesses.

Republicans are showing their true colors, and Democrats are doing the right thing by not giving them an out. Senate Republicans must not be allowed to benefit from economic destruction.