Adam Schiff Warns Steve Bannon And Mark Meadows They’ll Face Criminal Charges If They Don’t Testify

1/6 Committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned four subpoenaed Trump associates that if they don’t testify, they will be subject to criminal contempt charges.

Rep. Schiff tweeted:

Four of Donald Trump’s associates have been subpoenaed to testify about January 6. If they refuse to comply, they can be subject to criminal contempt. What are they hiding? What are they afraid of? The truth will come out. We will make certain of that. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 6, 2021

Rep. Schiff was talking about the subpoenas that were issued for Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Kashyap Patel, and Dan Scavino.

1/6 Committee has made it clear. They aren’t messing around. Schiff’s statement echoes that of fellow 1/6 Committee member Jamie Raskin who warned Trump and all of his associates that the Committee will pursue criminal contempt charges against anyone who does comply with a subpoena. Raskin said that subpoenas are not optional and warned of serious consequences for those who attempt to ignore them.

It is a different world now for Trump and his associates. They have no political power, and for those who were subpoenaed, Trump has offered them no help or assistance.

Trump can’t ignore this investigation, and he no longer has the platform to delegitimize it.

The 1/6 Committee is coming for Trump and his pals, and if they refuse to comply, they may find themselves behind bars.