Even As McConnell Pushes America Toward Default, Joe Manchin Still Doesn’t Get It

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) isn’t getting it. Mitch McConnell doesn’t want to work with Democrats on the debt ceiling or anything else.

Video of Sen. Manchin:

Sen. Joe Manchin implores Schumer and McConnell to work together on the debt ceiling, " I implore them to engage, start working, work this out. This should not be a crisis. " What Sen. Manchin is still refusing to see is that Mitch McConnell doesn't want to work together. pic.twitter.com/I6Xc0UXuuy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 6, 2021

Manchin told a group of assembled reporters at the Capitol:

I truly implore both leaders, my caucus leader and the majority leader is Chuck Schumer. And the basically, the minority leader is Mitch McConnell. I implore them to engage, start working, work this out. This should not be a crisis.

I’ve been very, very clear where I stand, where I stand on the filibuster. I don’t have to repeat that. I think I’ve been very clear. Nothing changes. The bottom line is we have a responsibility to be the adults. Our leadership has the responsibility to lead. And that’s what I’m asking, imploring them to do. We should not have these artificial crises. We are not going to default on our debt. We are still basically the currency of the world and will remain that. Anybody who thinks different is basically speculating for the sake of theatrics.

Let’s get on with the business of this country and making sure the people have the opportunities. Get through this covid crisis that we have right now, it plays. Accept the science and get vaccinated, please. Help us move forward. This is what we’re asking everybody to do. So the only thing I can say at this time to Leader Schumer and to Minority Leader McConnell is please, lead. Lead. Work together.

The default crisis wasn’t caused by both parties refusing to work together. America is on the brink of default because one party, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, is refusing to participate and raise the debt limit.

Mitch McConnell does not want to work with Democrats. Full stop. Period. End of story.

McConnell and the Senate Republicans have made no demands. This is not a negotiation.

Republicans are refusing to do their jobs because they believe that crashing the economy is their path back to the Senate majority.

Not even the threat of a default and an economic collapse can get Joe Manchin to see who the Republicans really are.

Joe Manchin is wistful for a Washington that doesn’t exist and his nostalgia only helps Mitch McConnell.