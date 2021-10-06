Multiple People Injured in Mass Shooting at Texas High School

355 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Dallas Morning News reports that there have been multiple injuries as a result of a mass shooting at a Texas high school.

The shooting occurred at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which has about 1,900 students. Police responded to a shooting call about 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown.

“This terrible tragedy is unfolding in House District 101 this morning. I am trying to find out more details, but for now, please pray for those injured and the safety of all involved,” said State Representative Chris Turner (D).

In a tweet, the Arlington Police Department said they are “doing a methodical search and working closely” with other law enforcement agencies.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The “all-clear” has been given, according to local news station CBSDFW, which reported that “A person with a weapon opened fire on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School.” The search for this person of interest continues.

Authorities have confirmed that there are four victims in the hospital.