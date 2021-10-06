Posted on by Alan Ryland

Multiple People Injured in Mass Shooting at Texas High School

The Dallas Morning News reports that there have been multiple injuries as a result of a mass shooting at a Texas high school.

The shooting occurred at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which has about 1,900 students. Police responded to a shooting call about 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown.

This terrible tragedy is unfolding in House District 101 this morning. I am trying to find out more details, but for now, please pray for those injured and the safety of all involved,” said State Representative Chris Turner (D).

In a tweet, the Arlington Police Department said they are “doing a methodical search and working closely” with other law enforcement agencies.

The “all-clear” has been given, according to local news station CBSDFW, which reported that “A person with a weapon opened fire on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School.” The search for this person of interest continues.

Authorities have confirmed that there are four victims in the hospital.