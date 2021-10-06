Sen. Maize Hirono Calls Mitch McConnell’s Debt Ceiling Offer “Bulls*it”

Sen. Maize Hirono (D-HI) summed up the feeling about Mitch McConnell’s bogus debt ceiling offer when she called it “bulls*it.”

The quote from Sen. Hirono:

Senate Dem Mazie Hirono blasts McConnell offer to Schumer to allow Dems to do short-term debt limit hike through November or expedited reconciliation process: “What kind of an offer is that? It’s bullshit.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 6, 2021

Democrats See Right Through McConnell

Mitch McConnell’s offer to stop Republicans from standing in the way of blocking a debt ceiling increase came with one very big string attached. McConnell wants Democrats to put a number on the debt ceiling increase that he can use in campaign ads for the 2022 election.

The debt ceiling isn’t about Republicans suddenly caring about spending. Senate Republicans have proven over and over again that they don’t care about debt and spending.

McConnell’s move is all about getting material to use in election attack ads.

Democrats see right through what Mitch McConnell is trying to do. His offer is not sincere. He is clumsily trying to set Democrats up. Senate Democrats aren’t falling for what Sen. Hirono accurately called “bulls*it.”