Steve Schmidt Masterfully Calls Out Mitch McConnell’s Game

Steve Schmidt provides insight and explanation into what Mitch McConnell is up to, and it might not be what you think.

Video:

Schmidt said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Now, the question of the debt ceiling, what we are talking about, is a default on the full faith and credit of the United States of America. So this is not a debate around whether Joe Biden and the Democratic congress wants to spend too much money. And there are a lot of people who look at that amount of money and say that that amount worries them. I would be one of those people. That’s not what this debate is about. What this debate is about is whether the $8 trillion of spending, the money that was already spent, gone, poof, spent it, on the national credit card — whether we should make the debt payment on that spending.

And if we don’t make the payment on that spending, we risk many, many things to the American economy, and we risk harm to tens and tens and tens of millions of American families. And the reason for that is Mitch McConnell, and the Republicans want to create chaos. And then they will run on turning that chaos into restoring what was not broken before they broke it. It’s extremely, extremely cynical.

Mitch McConnell is trying to blow up the US and global economies for a campaign talking point.

Minority Leader McConnell doesn’t have a broader point of principle or an agenda that he wants to implement for the country.

McConnell wants to blow up the national and global economies because he thinks that the resulting chaos will make for good campaign ads.

The senator from Kentucky needs something for Republican candidates to run on next year, so he has decided to make fixing the economy that he broke the centerpiece of the campaign.

It is a cynical strategy that reeks of a party that is desperate to get back into power but can’t give voters a single positive reason why they should vote for them.