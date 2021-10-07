1/6 Committee Closes In On Trump By Subpoenaing Stop The Steal

The 1/6 Committee has issued three new subpoenas to Stop The Steal organizers and the Stop The Steal Organization.

The 1/6 Committee Subpoenas Stop The Steal

Via: the 1/6 Committee:

According to documents provided to the Select Committee, an organization named “One Nation Under God” submitted a permit application in December 2020 to the U.S. Capitol Police for a rally about “the election fraud in the swing states” to be held on the U.S. Capitol Grounds on January 6th, 2021.

Nathan Martin’s phone number and email address were listed among the contact information for “One Nation Under God.” A vendor who was also listed on the permit application informed Capitol Police that he was reporting to Ali Alexander and Mr. Martin and identified them both as being affiliated with Stop the Steal. On two of its websites, Stop the Steal advertised the Capitol rally event and sought donations to offset expenses for January 6th.

However, the permit application did not disclose any connection between Stop the Steal and the Capitol rally event. Further, when a Capitol Police official spoke with Mr. Martin at the end of December 2020, Mr. Martin claimed not to have any information about the rally and directed the official to speak with the vendor. According to the police official, the vendor was “shocked” to learn this because he was in “daily communication” with Mr. Martin about the event.

After the January 6th attack, Mr. Alexander released a statement acknowledging that Stop the Steal had obtained the rally permit “for our ‘One Nation Under God’ event.” Mr. Alexander explained that it was the intention of Stop the Steal to direct attendees of the rally on the Ellipse to march at the conclusion of that rally to Lot 8 on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, which is the location for which the Capitol Police granted the permit for the “One Nation Under God” rally. Yet the permit application estimated the event would have only 50 attendees.

According to press reports, in the weeks before the January 6th attack, Mr. Alexander made repeated reference during Stop-the-Steal-sponsored events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals and claimed to have been in communication with the White House and Members of Congress regarding events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results. Additionally, Mr. Alexander reportedly spoke at a rally on January 5th, 2021, held by the Eighty Percent Coalition at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., and led the crowd in a chant of “victory, or death.”

Stop the Steal, LLC appears to be a corporate entity affiliated with Mr. Alexander, Mr. Martin, and Stop the Steal. The Terms of Service on a Stop the Steal website refer to Stop the Steal, LLC.

The subpoenas require production of records by October 21st, 2021 and require Mr. Martin and Mr. Alexander to testify at depositions on October 28th and 29th, respectively.

Last week, the Select Committee issued subpoenas to 11 individuals associated with the rally held at the Ellipse on January 6th, 2021 prior to the violent attack on the Capitol. Additionally, the Select Committee has issued subpoenas seeking records and testimony from four individuals closely tied to the former President in the days surrounding the January 6th insurrection.

The 1/6 Committee Appears To Be Looking At Connections Between Stop The Steal, The White House, And The Capitol Attack

The House 1/6 Committee investigation is a different track, but it follows the same line as the Senate Judiciary Committee report on Trump’s plot to use the DOJ to overturn the election.

It is not a coincidence that Trump held an Oval Office meeting to pressure the DOJ on January 3, 2021, and three days later the Capitol was attacked.

The more evidence that emerges, the clearer the picture becomes that after Trump’s coup plot to overturn the election with the DOJ failed, he moved on to trying to block certification of the election with 1/6 attack.

The 1/6 Committee is systemically fencing in Donald Trump.