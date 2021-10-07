Treasonous Ted Cruz Is Trying To Sabotage The Debt Ceiling Deal

315 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to the Senate floor to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against cloture and block raising the debt ceiling.

Video:

Ted Cruz urges Republicans to vote for US default after accusing Biden of threatening default pic.twitter.com/NpGNQRQbrJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2021

Cruz said, “By cajoling ten or more Republicans to vote with Democrats to allow a vote on the debt ceiling. I hope that doesn’t happen. I hope we defeat that vote. I’m certainly going to vote no, and I’m urging my colleagues to vote no.”

Sen. Cruz is trying to blow up the debt limit deal and cause the nation to go into default. The senator from Texas would happily destroy the US economy and throw millions of people out of work if he thought it would help him in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Ted Cruz shows his contempt for the people that he is supposed to be represented in many ways. Cruz goes on vacation to Cancun as his constituents are freezing death. Cruz also can barely muster a care when a school shooting happens in his state.

However, his willingness to throw millions of people out of work and into poverty is a new low, even for Ted Cruz.