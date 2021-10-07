Trump Claims Imaginary Executive Privilege Against 1/6 Committee Subpoenas

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former President Trump is trying to claim an executive privilege that he doesn’t have to block 1/6 witnesses from testifying.

According to Newsmax:

Newsmax is reporting tonight that Trump will invoke executive privilege in an attempt to block all the subpoenas for former members of his WH staff issued by the bipartisan Select Committee on J6. pic.twitter.com/a86Y9wenla — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2021

Newsmax reported, “President Trump is going to be fighting back. He is going to invoke executive privilege, and that means that people like chief of staff Mark Meadows, top adviser Dan Scavino, and another top adviser Kash Patel will not be able to comply with these subpoenas coming from the January 6th Commission. This is what you get with President Trump. You get a man who fights back. You understand me? That’s what we love about President Trump, and he’s sticking it to these people who are trying to go after him.”

Trump Doesn’t Have Executive Privilege To Block Subpoenas.

Trump can’t block subpoenas with executive privilege, because he is not the president. Trump would need the help of President Biden to block the request from the Committee, and the Biden administration is not going to help Trump.

Trump’s claim of executive privilege is imaginary. The 1/6 Committee says that Trump doesn’t have executive privilege, and if the witnesses don’t comply, they are going to be criminally charged.

The only people Trump is sticking it to are Bannon, Meadows, Scavino, and Patel with his bogus executive privilege claim.