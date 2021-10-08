1/6 Committee To Swiftly Consider Criminal Charges Against Steve Bannon

In a statement, the 1/6 Committee leadership said that they would swiftly consider criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon.

1/6 Committee To Swiftly Consider Criminal Contempt Charges Against Steve Bannon

Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said in a joint statement:

While Mr. Meadows and Mr. Patel are, so far, engaging with the Select Committee, Mr. Bannon has indicated that he will try to hide behind vague references to privileges of the former President. The Select Committee fully expects all of these witnesses to comply with our demands for both documents and deposition testimony.

Though the Select Committee welcomes good-faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation, we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral.

We thank those many patriotic Americans who are coming forward voluntarily to participate in our inquiry. The Committee is making rapid progress and will not be deterred by those who seek to obstruct our efforts.

Steve Bannon May End Up In Jail For Following Trump’s Plan

Trump has been trying to obstruct justice by telling witnesses not to comply with 1/6 Committee subpoenas, but so far, Bannon is the only subpoenaed witness to do as Trump suggested.

The distinction that the Committee made was fair. Witnesses who are engaging with the Committee on a good faith basis are not going to face immediate contempt charges.

Those like Steve Bannon who refuse to cooperate and hide behind bogus executive privilege claims deserve to be criminally charged.

Bannon tried to test the 1/6 Committee, and the investigation immediately pushed back hard.