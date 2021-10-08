Biden Blocks Trump From Hiding Documents From The 1/6 Committee

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Biden has officially notified the National Archives that he will not assert executive privilege to protect Trump documents from the 1/6 Committee.

Biden Blocks Trump From Hiding 1/6 Documents

NBC News reported:

In a letter to the National Archives obtained by NBC News, White House Counsel Dana Remus rejected an attempt by Trump’s attorneys to withhold documents requested by the House Select Committee regarding the then-president’s activities on Jan. 6, writing that “President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents.”

“These are unique and extraordinary circumstances,” Remus added. “Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

Trump’s Last Recourse Is To Sue

Trump is claiming that he has executive privilege that does not exist. Steve Bannon followed Trump’s lead and tried to claim executive privilege after being subpoenaed the committee, and now he is on the fast track to being criminally charged.

The 1/6 Committee investigation is turning into a total nightmare for Trump. Biden isn’t going to bail out Trump by helping him hide documents related to the 1/6 attack.

If Trump can’t block the release of documents related to the activities of his administration on 1/6 in court, the Committee is going to get valuable pieces of information about the potential White House role in the attack.