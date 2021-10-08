Jason Miller Predicts Trump Will “Ultimately” Run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump has long teased the possibility of a 2024 run for office, and his former top aide Jason Miller predicts that Trump will “ultimately” choose to do so.

“I think ultimately in 2024 President Trump does run again. At least that is my hope,” Miller said on Fox Business. “But I don’t think it will be against Joe Biden. I think it will be a [Vice President] Kamala Harris or maybe a [California Governor] Gavin Newsom.”

During a separate interview with Cheddar News, Miller said the chances of Trump announcing a 2024 campaign are “somewhere between 99 and 100 percent.”

“I had a good conversation with him last night, and I’m gonna go see him in another couple days here,” Miller added. “He has not said the magical words to me, but if you talk to him for a few minutes, it’s pretty clear that he’s running.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that Trump’s advisers have instructed him to wait before he makes an official announcement confirming his candidacy.

According to a Washington Post report, which cited individuals familiar with the discussions, advisers who have told the impatient Trump he has to wait before making an announcement are nervous that an early announcement would mobilize Democrats and increase voter turnout.

The Washington Post reported that “Advisers also argued that he could be more effective electing like-minded Republicans next year if he was not an official candidate himself.”

“The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate,” said one person familiar with the conversations.