Peter Doocy Tries To Blame Biden For Supply Chain Problems, But Jen Psaki Makes Sure He Fails

Fox News’s Peter Doocy tried to blame President Biden for supply chain failures, but Jen Psaki was ready for him.
Video:
After some back and forth, White House Press Secretary Psaki answered:
The Blame Biden Game Wasn’t Working.
The default Fox News position when a Democrat is in the Oval Office is to blame the President, but in this case, either Peter Doocy wasn’t paying attention at all of the press briefings that he attends, or he doesn’t care.
Jen Psaki is an expert at stopping Fox News talking points from infesting the press briefing. She was also able to use Doocy’s question to explain and promote President Biden’s record.
Psaki made Doocy look like he isn’t paying attention, and in the process, put down another Fox News propaganda attack.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association