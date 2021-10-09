Calls Grow For Independent DOJ Task Force To Investigate Trump

A collection of government watchdogs are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch an independent DOJ task force to investigate Trump.

The non-partisan Hold Trump Accountable Campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

An expansive report by the Senate Judiciary Committee was released that detailed how former President Donald Trump, his associates and a lawyer within the Department of Justice attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. According to the results of the Committee’s report, Trump put pressure on the DOJ nine times to overturn the results of the 2020 election; his Chief of Staff, former Representative Mark Meadows, violated policy by applying pressure on DOJ lawyers to investigate false claims of election fraud; and Trump even considered replacing the acting attorney general with a lawyer from the Department of Justice who supported these fraudulent claims.

Months before this report was released, Americans began calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to create an independent task force to investigate the former president, members of his administration, or his campaign, business, or other associates, for any potential federal criminal or civil violations they may have committed. Over two hundred thousand people have joined the coalition call to Investigate Trump.

The details of this report make clear that there is more than sufficient basis to investigate clear abuses of power and potential federal crimes committed by Donald Trump and his associates.

Over 200,000 Americans have signed a petition calling on the DOJ to launch an independent task force to investigate Trump.

“Restoring the rule of law begins with restoring the Department of Justice and neither of those can be accomplished without holding Donald Trump and his accomplices accountable. To reestablish the bedrock principle that we are a nation of laws and that no one – not even the president – is above the law, it is essential that Attorney General Merrick Garland assign a task force to investigate and, where the evidence requires, prosecute, those who violated their oaths of office and violated our nation’s laws,” said Ben Clements, Board Chair and Senior Legal Advisor of Free Speech For People .

The evidence only continues to pile on top of itself that Donald Trump and his associates committed multiple crimes over the previous four years. The Trump years are both an unprecedented threat to democracy, and a never before seen crisis.

These are not normal times, so the DOJ must rise to the occasion and do its job of upholding the law.