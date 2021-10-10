Adam Schiff Stuns The Corporate Media By Calling Republicans A Trump Autocratic Cult

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

House Intelligence Committee Chair and 1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Republican Party is now a Trump autocratic cult.

Video:

Rep. Adam Schiff calls the Republican Party an autocratic cult, "We have a Republican Party that is an autocratic cult around Donald Trump. It is not interested in governing." pic.twitter.com/PXkljpP9jS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2021

Transcript via Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right, but that’s the challenge is when you’re doing it only on party lines, it once again looks to people at home like, they can’t get along, Washington’s not working again.

REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF: Well, look, we have a Republican Party that is now an autocratic cult around Donald Trump. It is not interested in governing. It’s not interested in even maintaining the– the solvency and the credit worthiness of the country. And we have to recognize that they’re not interested in governing. And so, we’re going to govern, we’re going to have to do it. And if we have to do it with our own votes, we will do that. But we need to show that democracy delivers, that it can help people put food on the table, that it can address these huge disparities in income.

Part of the reason why the American people might believe that both sides can’t get along is that that is how the media chooses to tell the story of American politics.

The mainstream press never tells the American people that the country has one political party and one authoritarian cult that is obsessed with destroying democracy.

Rep. Schiff perfectly described why democracy is in peril. Yet, the corporate media is trying to make the threat fit its politics as usual narrative.