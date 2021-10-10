Trump Supporter Threatens Civil War As Chuck Todd Wonders If Democracy Is In Peril

Outside of Donald Trump’s Iowa rally, his supporters were talking about civil war, but Chuck Todd is questioning whether democracy is in peril.

Video:

Here is the Trump supporter at Trump's Iowa rally threatening a civil war, "We're just sick of it, you know. We're not going to take it anymore. I see a civil war coming. I do. I see civil war coming." pic.twitter.com/h7DpIEj9wr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2021

The Trump supporter told MSNBC, “ I think the Republicans about as weak as they can possibly be in congress. You have maybe six that are worth their salt, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and two or three others. The rest of them are just the same as the Democrats. They’ve been there too long. They’re establishment. They don’t care about the American people because they’re in their elite little tower. We’re just sick of it, you know. We’re not going to take it anymore. I see a civil war coming. I do. I see civil war coming.”

Trump is attracting people who hate their own government and are telling anyone who will listen that they are very interested in civil war.

Chuck Todd Wonders If It Is Alarmist To Ask If Democracy Is At Risk

Meanwhile, this is how Chuck Todd opened Meet The Press:

Good Sunday morning — Is it alarmist to suggest that our democracy is at risk? Or are we really staring at the abyss? Getting to the bottom of Fmr. Pres. Trump's actions on Jan. 6th will give us all more clarity on how close we came to the shredding of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/7lwfnagDv6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 10, 2021

The Corporate Media Is Treating The Threat To Democracy Like A Partisan Political Issue.

The corporate media only knows how to appeal to Republicans by blaming both sides. Chuck Todd’s questions were absurd. The Capitol attack was more than enough proof that there are millions of Americans who are willing to destroy democracy in Trump’s name.

This is not a both sides do it situation.

One party wants to destroy democracy, and they are being helped by a corporate media that is all too happy to play dumb.