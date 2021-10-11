Mike Lindell Wants Trump Reinstated Because He Thinks 23,000 Dead People Voted In Wisconsin

Mike Lindell is still cracking away at 2020 election conspiracies with the claim that 23,000 dead people voted in Wisconsin.

Video:

After his first 246 conspiracies failed to get Trump reinstated, Mike Lindell is out with a new one. This time, he has “discovered” that 23,000 dead people in WI voted using the same prison address. It’s amazing Ron Johnson didn’t know about this! pic.twitter.com/rcAARfJAYr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 11, 2021

Lindell said, “I’m going to show you guys in Wisconsin just an example how 23,000 people voted using the same prison address and the same phone number. Now a lot were people that turned out, as we dove into it, they’re not alive anymore. They just used their names, obviously. They don’t live in Wisconsin.”

Lindell should tell this to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who was caught on secret video saying that the election in Wisconsin was not stolen and that Trump lost the state because some Republicans voted for Biden.

Mike Lindell is the most crazed of the Trump cultist zealots. The election in Wisconsin was not stolen. Donald Trump is not going to be restored to the presidency.

It’s over. Joe Biden is president.

Mike Lindell needs to get over it and focus on the fact that if Dominion Voting Systems wins their lawsuit against him, they could soon own My Pillow.