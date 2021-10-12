Liz Cheney Raises $1.7 Million in Third Quarter of 2021

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) came just shy of breaking her own $1.9 million fundraising record, raising $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 as she fends off a challenge from Harriet Hageman, an attorney who is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. She’s raised over $5 million in total this year thus far.

“Rep. Cheney continues to receive historic levels of support because she is upholding her oath to the Constitution, delivering for the people she represents in Wyoming, and offering a serious path forward for the Republican Party,” Amy Edmonds, a senior adviser for Cheney’s campaign, said in a statement.

“She is humbled that so many are standing with her in this fight and she will never waver in her commitment to Wyoming or her determination to do what’s right for our country,” she added.

Cheney angered her own party and was ousted from her leadership position in the House after she pushed back against Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election. Trump had issued a statement, more than three months after President Joe Biden took office, calling Biden’s victory “the big lie.”

Cheney responded shortly afterward with a statement of her own affirming that the 2020 general election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has denied that efforts to remove Cheney from her position as the House’s third-ranking Republican are in any way related to her vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.