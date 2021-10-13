1/6 Committee Drops The Subpoena Hammer And Demands Jeffrey Clark’s Testimony And Records By 10/29

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The 1/6 Committee gave Jeffrey Clark a little more than two weeks to show up to testify and turn over his records.

The 1/6 Committee subpoenas Jeffrey Clark

Via: the 1/6 Committee:

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official reportedly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and interrupt the peaceful transfer of power. The subpoena seeks deposition testimony and records from Mr. Clark as part of the Select Committee’s investigation into the events of January 6th and the causes of that day’s violence.

…..

According to a report released last week by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, there is credible evidence that, while serving as an official at the Department of Justice, Mr. Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Mr. Clark proposed delivery of a letter to state legislators in Georgia and others encouraging to delay certification of election results. Moreover, he recommended holding a press conference announcing that the Department was investigating allegations of voter fraud despite the lack of evidence that such fraud was present. Both proposals were rejected by Department senior leadership for lacking a factual basis and being inconsistent with the Department’s institutional role.

The report further details that Mr. Clark failed to follow Departmental policy in his communications with the White House and that the former President considered installing Mr. Clark as Acting Attorney General.

The subpoena requires Mr. Clark to produce records and testify at a deposition on October 29th, 2021.

Clark Is The First Identified Coup Co-Conspirator To Be Subpoenaed.

Clark will try to dodge the subpoena, but the nation will soon see how serious he is once Trump associates start facing criminal charges.

The 1/6 Committee is not wasting time.

Clark was going to take over the DOJ and work to overturn the election for Trump. The coup plot and the 1/6 attack are related, and Jeffrey Clark has information about both.

The committee is coming after the coup plotters, as each day the situation is getting worse for Trump.