It’s Finally Over: Judge Tosses Last Georgia Election Lawsuit By A Trump Supporter

The last election lawsuit by a Trump supporter in Georgia has been dismissed as a judge ruled against a review of Fulton County’s absentee ballots.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

A judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday by Donald Trump supporters who sought to inspect absentee ballots from last year’s presidential election, a decision that came a day after Georgia investigators told the court they were unable to find any counterfeit ballots.

Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s ruling ended the last remaining major lawsuit over Georgia’s 2020 election and prevented an outside review of Fulton County’s 147,000 original absentee ballots.

….

Though Amero’s decision was based on the legal principle of standing — the plaintiffs hadn’t suffered a specific injury that would give them a right to sue — he reviewed the evidence before making his ruling.

Trump Lost. There Was No Fraud In Georgia Or Anywhere Else.

Republicans are still refusing to accept the election results, but it has been nearly a year of legal challenges, but Trump and his supporters have not won a single case.

The last Georgia lawsuit was based on Trump’s big lie, but over and over again, officials have looked at the results in Georgia and found no evidence of fraud.

Donald Trump lost Georgia, and his supporters have also been shut down from conducting an Arizona-style review of absentee ballots in Fulton County.

All of these lawsuits have been a waste of money because each of them has come to the same conclusions that there was no fraud and Joe Biden won the election.