The Net Tightens Around Trump As 1/6 Committee To Subpoena Coup Co-Conspirator Jeffrey Clark

The 1/6 Committee is moving closer to Trump with a plan to subpoena co-conspirator Jeffrey Clark.

CNN reported:

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is expected to subpoena Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who was integral to helping then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

…. Clark also worked closely with Trump to craft a plan to replace Rosen with himself and use the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results. By subpoenaing Clark, the House committee is zeroing in on how uncovering efforts to challenge, overturn and question the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

The 1/6 Committee Is Coming For The Coup Co-Conspirators

It will be interesting to see how the coup co-conspirators play the subpoenas if the committee starts making criminal referrals and tries to use its own contempt power.

Clark was a key figure in the coup plot. He was going to take over the DOJ and do Trump’s bidding to overturn the election.

Jeffrey Clark is someone who had direct and close contact with Trump. He knows what went on in the Oval Office and what Trump said.

The 1/6 Committee net is drawing tighter and tighter around Donald Trump.