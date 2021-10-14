1/6 Committee Is Already Warning Trump Not To Think About Defying A Subpoena

1/6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that the committee expects everyone to comply with their subpoenas, including Trump.

Video of Rep. Raskin on MSNBC’s The Last Word:

1/6 Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) says on #TheLastWord that if Trump is subpoenaed, he will be expected to testify or face contempt charges like Steve Bannon. pic.twitter.com/kpKTJfQb0B — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 15, 2021

Rep. Raskin answered after MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked about a potential subpoena for Trump:

Well, he has not been subpoenaed but we expect anyone who is subpoenaed to comply with lawful orders. Obviously, he is making noises about executive privilege. The idea that might somehow extend to Steve Bannon is comical and farcical. Steve Bannon was fired in 2017 several years before the January 6th attacks even took place. Even for Donald Trump, it is a very far-fetched argument because in a claim of executive privilege which does not adhere to a human being but rather to the office.

Joe Biden has said there is no problem with turning this material over. Even if Trump were to somehow try to press this in court what you’re weighing is the public’s overwhelming interest to know about our own government and the security of our own government against some asserted claim essentially in national security. But here the public and national security are on the same side of the equation, both for disclosure of everything that Steve Bannon knows, everything Donald Trump knows, indeed everything that any of us knows because this was a massive crime against the republic. We haven’t seen an attack on the Capitol like this since the War of 1812. Or an attack on the republic like this since the Civil War.

The 1/6 Committee is expected to quickly vote to hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress, and the DOJ is expected to act promptly to indict Bannon.

The committee is sending a message to Trump and all of his associates that they best not even think about refusing to comply with a subpoena or they could end up behind bars.