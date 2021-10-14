Alaska State Senator Who Was Banned from Airline for Not Complying with Mask Mandate Gets Covid-19

893 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Lora Reinbold, a Republican who serves in the Alaska State Senate, has Covid-19.

“Its my turn to battle Covid head on… game on! Who do you think is going to win? When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe,” she posted on Facebook.

She then proceeded to list the treatments she’s taking, none of which have been sanctioned by medical professionals and that have not been shown to actually help cure Covid-19.

“I am taking lots of vitamins ABCD & Quercitin & zinc citrate. Vit E and aspirin to reduce clotting. I am blessed to have gotten Ivirmectin the ‘de -covider,’” she wrote.

In April, Alaska Airlines banned Reinbold after she argued with airport employees about a mask mandate.

The announcement came after video footage of Reinbold’s behavior went viral last week. At the time of the incident, Reinbold threatened to call the police on employees and even started to film them with her phone as she asked for their names.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson told The Anchorage Daily News in an email.

“This suspension is effective immediately, pending further review. Federal law requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport,” he added.

The ban has complicated Reinbold’s ability to go back to work because her commute from the town of Eagle River to the capital of Juneau is only accessible via plane or boat.