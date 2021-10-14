Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Raises $35.8 million in Q3 of 2021, Outraising GOP

101 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced it had raised $35.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, outraising Republican opponents. This number includes $14.5 million in September, marking its best off-year third quarter in committee history as fundraising moves into full swing in preparation for the 2022 midterms.

“We’re winning on fundraising because our supporters know just how dangerous it would be for the country if Republicans were in charge. The stakes are high and we believe voters will reject their dangerous vision for America, which is about pushing junk science while Americans die despite access to life-saving vaccines, openly attacking our elections, and allowing women’s rights to be rolled away,” said DCCC Chairman Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.).

“House Democrats and Speaker Pelosi have stood firm in our fight building a more prosperous and inclusive nation and American voters see that,” he added.

The DCCC is heading into the final quarter of 2021 with nearly $63 million cash on hand, $26 million more than it had at the same point in the 2020 cycle.