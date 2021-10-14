Judge Orders Trump Be Deposed In Assault Of Protesters At Rally

A judge has ordered that Trump sit for a deposition in the case involving his security guards beating up protesters at a 2015 rally.

Business Insider reported:

A judge in New York ordered former President Donald Trump to sit for a videotaped deposition on Monday as part of a civil case filed by protesters who say Trump’s security guards assaulted them at a September 2015 rally.

On October 4, State Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered Trump to sit for a deposition, which is scheduled for October 18 at 10 a.m. at Manhattan’s Trump Tower. Trump’s attorneys agreed to the date in a stipulation, court records show.

Trump has a long history of encouraging violence against protesters at his rallies.

The encouragement of violence continued into his years as president. Trump is being followed by legal troubles wherever he goes. His business is bleeding money, and he appears to need a political comeback just to keep himself afloat.

The attack on the Capitol that Trump incited was not an isolated incident. It was a culmination of a long history of threats of violence against political opponents.

Finally, his thuggery is going to have to begin to face its day in court.