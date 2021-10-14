Pro-Trump Candidate Suggests Taking Boats Out of the Ocean to Lower Sea Levels

Scott Pio, who previously worked as an organizer for former President Donald Trump’s campaign and is now a state legislature candidate in Virginia, suggested taking boats out of the ocean to address sea level rise.

“I’m curious, do you think the sea level would lower, if we just took all the boats out of the water? Just a thought, not a statement,” Pio said in a tweet that has since been deleted. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the Pacific Ocean dotted with thousands of icons presumed to be boats.

Pio’s tweet garnered the attention of Democratic group Blue Virginia.

“The scary thing is, this guy’s not an outlier for today’s Republican Party – the party of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert, Bob Good, Ken Cuccinelli, Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, Jason Miyares, etc.,” Blue Virginia wrote. “Which means, of course, that we’d better not let these people take power, here in Virginia or nationally, unless/until their entire party fundamentally changes back to sanity and actual, conservative principles, not extremist lunacy.”

Pio later defended himself against criticism: “When you take things out of bath water, the bath water decreases, does it not? Got a lot of hate from your group for asking a question about taking things out of the water. Curious when you stopped believing in pure physics? I guess you don’t believe in science experiments?”