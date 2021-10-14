Trump Loses It At Republican Retreat And Declares He’s Not Into Golden Showers

“I’m not into golden showers,” he told the crowd. “You know the great thing, our great first lady–‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”

Trump Is Threatening To Take The Republican Party Down With Him

Trump’s election loss has caused him to deteriorate even more. The failed former president is threatening to keep his voters at home in 2022 and 2024. In the same speech, Trump also declared himself the savior of the Republican Party and pushed more lies about his defeat in 2020.

Why is Trump talking about golden showers?

Perhaps, for the same reason that Rudy Giuliani, also unprovoked, claimed that he never partied with Prince Andrew.

One can infer what they want about Trump’s comments as a possible confession about his infamous Russia trip, but what is undeniable is that Republicans are following a false political prophet off the cliff to ruin.

If Republicans make this man their nominee in 2024, it will cause the country to rally to defeat the greatest threat to democracy in the history of the country.