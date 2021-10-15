Capitol Police Officer Indicted For Helping Insurrectionist Hide Evidence

A Capitol Police officer has been indicted on two counts of obstruction of justice for advising an insurrectionist to delete evidence that he participated in the Capitol attack.

Here is a piece of the indictment:

BREAKING: @CapitolPolice Officer Michael Angelo Riley has been indicted on two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly advising someone who had taken part in the #CapitolRiot to take down photos implicating him in January 6. Story soon. @wusa9 @EricFlackTV pic.twitter.com/hMJrUHlfcE — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 15, 2021

It has long been suspected that those who tried to overthrow the government had help from within the halls of Congress and potentially from sympathetic police officers at the Capitol. There have been stories of some cops posing with the terrorists for selfies and even allowing them to breach the Capitol.

Any police officer who helped the terrorists who killed their fellow officers betrayed their colleagues and their country.

One suspects that Reilly wasn’t the only Capitol police officer providing aid and comfort to the enemies of democracy, and he likely won’t be the last to face criminal charges for a crime that borders on treasonous given the context of what happened on January 6.