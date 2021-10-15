Jim Jordan Is About To Face His Best Funded Challenger Ever In Jeff Sites

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) Democratic challenger Jeff Sites has announced that he has raised $800,000 and will be Jordan’s best-funded challenger ever.

The Sites campaign announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Democratic U.S. Army veteran and warehouse manager Jeff Sites continues to put Rep. Jim Jordan on notice in the Ohio Fourth Congressional District, raising more than $160,000 in the third fundraising quarter of 2021 to pass $800,000 for the cycle.

With more than a year to go before Election Day, Sites is set to be better financed than any Jordan opponent to date. Almost 25,000 small-dollar donors nationwide have contributed an average of $33 to his campaign, as Jeff’s story of working-class struggle keeps striking a chord with ordinary Americans.

Rep. Jordan’s campaign committee and leadership PAC have combined to raise $7.4 million. Jordan is a national figure in Republican circles, and he spends a lot of his time filling his campaign coffers with cash.

Can Jim Sites Mount A Serious Challenge To Jim Jordan?

“Jim Jordan’s been playing the same game for a decade and a half in Washington, D.C.: attention-grabbing stunts to get headlines and shamelessly selling out working folks for corporate cash. We’re fed up with it, and we’re going to make him answer for it,” Sites said. “Our campaign is going to take the fight to Jim Jordan like no one ever has before.”

Even with his fundraising records for a Jordan challenger, Sites is going to be heavily outspent by Jordan, but unlike many Democratic challengers in Republican districts, Mr. Sites will have resources to work with, and this fact gives him a chance to mount a serious challenge.

Democratic challengers in red districts are often seriously underfunded, so it is nice to see Democrats stepping up. Jim Jordan needs to be challenged, and Jeff Sites is going to give voters a real choice.