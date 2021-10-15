SCOTUS Can’t Hide As Biden DOJ To Force Ruling On Texas Abortion Law

The Department of Justice is going to appeal to the Supreme Court to block the Texas abortion law.

DOJ To Force The Supreme Court To Rule On Texas Abortion Law

Via Politico:

The Biden administration on Friday confirmed it would petition the Supreme Court to block the law after a federal appeals court extended an order on Thursday night that kept it in place. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, and delegates enforcement to private citizens rather than government officials.

“The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the 5th Circuit’s stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8,” DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a statement to reporters.

The Supreme Court Can’t Hide From The Texas Abortion Law

The Texas abortion law has already tanked the High Court’s approval rating, and it has caused the conservative members of the court to go on a public relations whining tour about how they are not really partisan.

The Supreme Court justices are going to have to publicly face the music and rule on what is widely regarded as the ugliest attack on women’s rights in nearly 50 years.

The Supreme Court tried to hide, but they will have to go on the record and either prove their non-partisan status or face even more pressure to reform the court.