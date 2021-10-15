Trump Bizarrely Addresses “Golden Showers” Rumors

Former President Donald Trump bizarrely addressed the “golden showers” rumors that were detailed in the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele,

Among the allegations in the dossier is the existence of a so-called “pee-pee tape,” which allegedly shows that Trump, while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow in 2013, hired prostitutes to perform a golden showers show on the hotel bed where former President Barack Obama had previously slept.

“I’m not into golden showers,” Trump said unprompted during a speech at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat.

“You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one,'” he added.

Trump also brought up his odd hatred for windmills.

“It’s so sad when you see that they are approving these windmills — worst form of energy, the most expensive,” he said. “You talk about carbon emissions, well they are making them. More goes into the air than if you ran something for 30 years.”