Trump Demands To Be Declared The Winner Of The 2020 Election And Returned To The White House

Trump put out a statement on Friday claiming that the ballot boxes were stuffed in Arizona and demanding that he be declared the winner of the 2020 election.

Trump concluded his manifesto on the “stolen” election in Arizona by demanding:

The Department of Justice has had this information since the November 2020 Election, and has done nothing about it. The Pima County GOP should start a canvass of Republican voters, in order to identify and remove the obvious fictitious voters from the system.

In addition, the Arizona Audit found tens of thousands of illegal votes, including 6,545 mail-in ballots with no envelopes, 2,580 bad signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes, and 1,919 mail-in ballot envelopes with no signature, which is also determinative and more than the margin.

Either a new Election should immediately take place or the past Election should be decertified and the Republican candidate declared the winner.

There Is No Process For Decertifying An Election Or Calling A New One.

If there was a process for decertifying an election in the United States, it would have happened in 2016, and Hillary Clinton would have become president.

There is no mechanism for decertifying an election and declaring a new winner.

No mechanism exists for calling a new election.

This is the Donald Trump that Republicans are set to unleash on the midterm election and the man who they want to make their nominee in 2024.

Trump is trapped in a prison of the past behind bars made out of the myth of his invincibility.

Donald Trump is a loser, and that history can and will never be changed.