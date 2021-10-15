Trump Supporters Yell F–k Biden At Toddlers As President Visits

Out of control Trump supporters chanted f–k Biden as the President visited with toddlers at a playground during his trip to Connecticut.

According to The White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:

Some folks flying Trump flags (“Trump Won” “F*** Biden”) waved hello outside the airport and filmed the motorcade with their phones. The large American flag at the bordering restaurant flew at half-mast. Other locals took pictures with their phones at different curbs, sans flags.

Around 50 more Trump supporters, with similarly expressive signage, gathered a street away from the center. They chanted, “F*** Joe Biden. He’s not our President.” They also shouted “traitors” as a coda while we walked inside.

….

The President entered the playground at 1:25, greeted by some gregarious children. One gave him a hug as he kneeled to talk. Another, wearing an American flag t-shirt, pointed out parts of the playground. Some other kids stood elsewhere on the recess infrastructure, two holding a sign bidding “Welcome Joe Biden” with painted hand prints. The President took a picture with them. A hand-drawn poster spelling “Build Back Better” hung near the slide. Glitter, smiley faces, and pipe cleaners were attached. From the playground the pool could still hear protesters chanting from the curb outside. More expletives. More yelling.

A picture of the President visiting the child development center:

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1449065535669481483?s=20

Trump supporters were yelling the F-word where toddlers could hear.

Any parent would be outraged that their kids would be subjected to such foul and harsh language because they got the chance of a lifetime to talk to and meet the President Of The United States.

Trump supporters are subjecting children to the worst language possible and verbal abuse, yet they want the American people to believe that it is Joe Biden who is “ruining the country.”

They have a right to protest, but they do not have a right to scream the f-word where toddlers can hear.

Just when one thinks that Trump supporters can’t go any lower, they shout the F-word at toddlers.