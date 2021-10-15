Trump Supporters Yell F–k Biden At Toddlers As President Visits

Out of control Trump supporters chanted f–k Biden as the President visited with toddlers at a playground during his trip to Connecticut.
According to The White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:
Trump supporters were yelling the F-word where toddlers could hear.
Any parent would be outraged that their kids would be subjected to such foul and harsh language because they got the chance of a lifetime to talk to and meet the President Of The United States.
Trump supporters are subjecting children to the worst language possible and verbal abuse, yet they want the American people to believe that it is Joe Biden who is “ruining the country.”
They have a right to protest, but they do not have a right to scream the f-word where toddlers can hear.
Just when one thinks that Trump supporters can’t go any lower, they shout the F-word at toddlers.
