Adam Schiff Warns Trump No 1/6 Witness Is Off The Table

1/6 Committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the committee hasn’t made a decision on subpoenaing Trump, but no one is off the table.

Video of Rep. Schiff:

Rep. Adam Schiff on subpoenaing Trump, "One thing we are very uniform on, Democrats and Republicans on the select committee is that no one is off the table. We will go where we need to go to get the evidence we need." pic.twitter.com/8lT7UF0mg1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 17, 2021

Schiff said when asked on MSNBC about potentially subpoenaing Trump:

I don’t know the answer to that. Ultimately, that will be a decision that we’ll make as a committee and our chair will announce if it comes to that. But one thing we are very uniform on, Democrats and Republicans on the select committee is that no one is off the table. We will go where we need to go to get the evidence we need to present to the American people and write a definitive report of the terror of that day and what we need to do to protect the country going forward.

And one of the biggest black terms of the unknowns is Donald Trump’s role. We know that he incited the insurrection, but what was he doing on the day of the insurrection? Why didn’t we have troops come to reinforce the Capitol more quickly? And what did the president know about the propensity for violence that day in the presence of these white nationalist groups. There are a lot of unanswered questions.

The Message To Trump Is That The Committee Will Not Be Denied.

If the committee thinks that Trump has evidence that they can’t get elsewhere, he will be subpoenaed. However, it bringing Trump in would be a waste of time, and the committee can get the evidence from other sources, he will not.

It is good to hear that a decision hasn’t been made on Trump because that means that the 1/6 Committee is conducting a serious fact-gathering investigation.

The committee is going where the evidence takes them, and if that road leads to Trump, he will not be exempt from a subpoena.