Fox News Can’t Beat Nancy Pelosi, So They Are Spreading A Rumor That She’s Stepping Down

Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo used her show to spread the rumor that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down.

Video:

Fox News's Maria Bartiromo says that "sources" exclusively tell her that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is going to step down after the Build Back Better agenda is passed. There is no evidence to support this rumor, and Speaker Pelosi has publicly rejected the idea of retirement. pic.twitter.com/sn2DTkMcP4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 17, 2021

Bartiromo said on Sunday, “First, this morning is exclusive, sources tell Sunday Morning Futures there is speculation swirling in Washington that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may step down after getting the massive spending package through, so all those Democrat members who had their arms twisted to vote on the multitrillion-dollar package and put their own reelection in jeopardy may be fuming to learn that the speaker could be planning a cut and run.”

The odds are good that Bartiromo’s source for the rumor was Trump or someone in his orbit.

Fox News Is Trying To Divide Democrats On Build Back Better

The rumor that Fox News is spreading is part of a campaign to divide Democrats on Build Back Better. Republicans know that Democrats are getting closer to a deal, and the only that can possibly stop Biden’s agenda from passing is Democrats refusing to vote for it.

The problem for Republicans is that Democratic haggling is about details, not the idea of passing a package.

Speaker Pelosi has rejected the idea of stepping down or leaving the House, but the fact that Bartiromo was spreading the rumor shows how desperate Republicans are to stop Democrats from delivering for the American people.