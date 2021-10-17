Mitch McConnell’s Dreams Are Dying As Raphael Warnock And Val Demings Raise Whopping Sums

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sees his path to the majority as running through Georgia, but Sen. Raphael Warnock is raising huge sums of money.

Warnock And Demings Are Leading A Black Charge Toward A Maintained Democratic Senate Majority.

According to Politico, Sen. Warnock and Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings are getting small donors engaged:

In his bid to hold his Georgia Senate seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock collected a stunning $9.5 million over the last 90 days. Democrat Val Demings, who’s challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, amassed an eye-popping $8.5 million. In South Carolina, Republican Sen. Tim Scott brought in $8.4 million.

All across the Senate map — but particularly in the South — Black candidates posted blowout performances in the most recent campaign fundraising period, leading to an unprecedented cash windfall that stands to reshape the Senate in 2022 and beyond.

McConnell Has Pinned His Hopes On Flipping Georgia, But Republicans Could Have A Florida Problem Too.

Polling in Florida has shown Rep. Demings running neck and neck with Sen. Marco Rubio. If Democrats could hold to Sen. Warnock’s seat in Georgia and beat Marco Rubio in Florida, it would all but end McConnell’s chances of returning to the Senate majority.

McConnell would be doomed to continue as Senate minority leader without losing Pennsylvania, which Democrats appear to be primed to pick up, as Democrats are likely to field top-notch candidates in both the gubernatorial and Senate races compares to the fleet of Trump clones that are running in Keystone State GOP primaries.

Demings is a strong candidate whose candidacy is turning into a real problem for Marco Rubio.

African-American candidates are not only raising eye-popping sums of money, but they represent the future elected faces of the Democratic Party.