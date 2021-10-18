1/6 Committee Requests Video Evidence From The National Archives That Could Doom Trump

The 1/6 Committee wants all the versions of Trump’s message to his supporters during the Capitol attack because some contain a damning omission.

In the Original Video, Trump Didn’t Tell His Supporters To Leave The Capitol.

ABC News reported from Jon Karl’s new book that Trump didn’t tell his supporters to leave the Capitol:

Two hours after the riot started, Trump finally acquiesced to recording a video statement. In the message posted to Twitter, he asked his supporters to go home but also praised them. “We love you. You are special,” Trump said in the video.

An aide present for the recording said, “Trump had to tape the message several times before they thought he got it right.”

In earlier versions, he neglected to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol, according to Karl.

The 1/6 Committee wants all of the video versions of Trump’s message:

2. @January6thCmte’s request to National Archives for video recordings of Trump on 1/6.👇 ABC News: “Two hours after the riot started, Trump finally acquiesced to recording… An aide … said, ‘Trump had to tape the message several times before they thought he got it right.’” pic.twitter.com/nHxBYLMW3E — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 10, 2021

The National Archives Likely Has Some Damning Evidence Against Trump

The different versions of the taped message speak to Trump’s intent. Trump didn’t tell his supporters to leave the Capitol because he didn’t want them to leave the Capitol. There are documents in the National Archives that will show what Trump was doing, who he was talking to, and what his intent was.

Donald Trump is trying to block the Committee from getting the testimony, documents, and video evidence because these materials could doom him, kill his political comeback, and potentially get him criminally charged.