Christopher Steele Defends Controversial Trump-Russia Dossier

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the controversial “Steele Dossier,” which contains allegations of misconduct, conspiracy, and cooperation between former President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives prior to and during the 2016 general election. The dossier was published in full by Buzzfeed News in January 2017.

“I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it,” Steele told ABC News in an upcoming documentary, “Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier.”

Steele also addressed the existence of a so-called “pee-pee tape.”

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Steele says his business partner and wife implored him not to include the most salacious allegations against Donald Trump in his dossier, but he insists to @GStephanopoulos, “We have to stay true to the intelligence.” Watch: https://t.co/ouzr8elwwU pic.twitter.com/7fbPl4joXm — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2021

The tape, the dossier alleges, reveals that Trump, while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow in 2013, hired prostitutes to perform a golden showers show on the hotel bed where former President Barack Obama had previously slept.

“I think it probably does [exist], but I would not put 100 percent certainty on it,” Steele said of the alleged tape.

As for why the Russians never released the tape, Steele said, “It hasn’t needed to be released … I think the Russians felt they’d got pretty good value out of Donald Trump when he was president of the U.S.”

Trump brought up “golden showers” during a private speech at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat, according to a Washington Post report.

“I’m not into golden showers,” he said, unprompted. He added that his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, did not believe the allegation either.