Fox News Anchor Deletes Tweet Suggesting Colin Powell’s Death “Raises New Concerns” About Covid Vaccine Efficacy

Fox News anchor John Roberts has deleted a tweet suggesting that former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death “raises new concerns” about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

In the now-deleted tweet, Roberts said “the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term.”

Roberts deleted the tweet amid backlash and later issued follow-ups claiming that he’d deleted it because “many people interpreted it as anti-vax.”

He called Powell’s death “a loss for our community and our country,” noting that he and Powell lived in the same town and would run into each other “at the local sandwich shop.”

I deleted my tweet about the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not. I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to 'normal life'. I also did a PSA on Fox encouraging vaccination for those able…. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

As we all know, the FDA is now recommending boosters for certain people, and I personally know a number of people who have had breakthrough infections – some of them, quite troubling. Yes, Powell had myeloma, but I was still stunned to hear of his passing from COVID…. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

..we live in the same town, and we would occasionally run into each at the local sandwich shop. His death is a loss for our community and our country.

I plan to get a booster as soon as possible. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

Powell’s death is the most high-profile Covid-19 breakthrough case that we know of. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that breakthrough cases are rare and that deaths from breakthrough infections are even rarer. There have only been roughly 7,000 breakthrough cases resulting in death among 187 million vaccinated Americans.