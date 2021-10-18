Jen Psaki Stops Peter Doocy Dead In His Tracks As He Accuses Biden Of DOJ Meddling

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was having none of it as Peter Doocy tried to falsely compare Biden and Trump on the DOJ.

Video:

Peter Doocy tried to claim that Biden is meddling in the DOJ and walked into one from Jen Psaki, "Since you gave me the opportunity, former president trump used his office to incite the insurrection… and I think there is hardly a comparison there." pic.twitter.com/P5g6yd6z01 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 18, 2021

Peter Doocy accused Biden of breaking his promise and meddling in DOJ criminal prosecutions for the 1/6 Committee.

Psaki shot him down, “Since you’ve given me the opportunity, former President trump used his department to incite an insurrection, put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threatened to resign en mass. think there is hardly a comparison there.”

Doocy tried again, “President Biden said, the justice department and my administration will be totally independent of me and not enter decisions into what cases the agency will bring and not — “

Psaki cut him off, “And he has not and he will not .”

Fox News And Other Corporate Media Are Still Trying To Normalize Trump With Inaccurate Biden comparisons.

The point of Doocy’s question was to normalize Trump’s behavior with a bogus comparison to Biden. Fox News and Peter Doocy are not alone in this behavior. It is clear that mainstream/corporate media desperately misses the criminality and drama of Donald Trump.

Trump used the DOJ as his personal legal arm. Biden offered an opinion that people in general who break the law and defy a subpoena should be punished. These two things are not the same.

Jen Psaki cut to the heart of the matter and made sure that the American people understand that Joe Biden is not like Donald Trump.