Louisiana University Cancels Classes After Two Fatal Shootings Within a Week

Rick Gallot, the president of Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana, announced that the university would cancel classes and impose a curfew after the school experienced two fatal shootings within a week.

Classes for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The curfew will be imposed from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

“Our students come here for an education and far too often it’s outsiders who have created these situations that have put life and limb into in danger,” Gallot said in a statement. “That’s not why we’re here. That’s not what we’re about after 120 years, and so again, our priority is keeping our students safe.”

“Right now we’re focused on providing support to our students here on campus,” he added.

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting on campus yesterday morning. A suspect has not been identified.

Last week, a shooter killed a 19-year-old student and injured a 16-year-old student. Police have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old student who has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and possessing a firearm on school property.