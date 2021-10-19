Miami Private School Says Students Who Receive “Experimental” Vaccine Must Stay Home for 30 Days

A Miami private school is embroiled in controversy after sending home a letter to parents that said students who get vaccinated will need to quarantine at home for 30 days before returning to school.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” the letter read, adding that it had not changed its stance on “experimental vaccines.”

The school defended the letter despite the pushback.

“Centner Academy’s top priorities are our students’ well-being and their sense of safety within our educational environment,” the Centner Academy told WSVN in a statement. “We will continue to act in accordance with these priorities. The email that was sent to families today was grounded in these priorities.”

Centner Academy previously made headlines in April after it said it would terminate employees who received the vaccine after April 22. It later amended its decision, saying vaccinates staff could keep working but would not be allowed to interact with students.

All vaccines are safe, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Over 403 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the United States from December 14, 2020, through October 12, 2021,” the agency notes on its website.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support approval or authorization of a vaccine,” it continues.