Republicans In Congress Terrified As 1/6 Committee Investigates Them For Plotting Attack With Bannon

The 1/6 Committee is looking into a meeting that Steve Bannon held on January 5th with Republican members of Congress.

According to page 12 the 1/6 Committee report recommending Bannon for criminal contempt:

Beyond communications between Mr. Bannon and Mr. Trump, the

Select Committee seeks documents and testimony from Mr. Bannon

regarding his own actions and interactions with other private citizens relating to the events of January 6th.

For example, the subpoena to Mr.Bannon includes requests for documents related to many other matters, including: His presence, purpose, statements, and activities at a meeting with Members of Congress at the Willard Hotel on January 5th, 2021, or the presence, purpose, statements, or activities of others in attendance related to that meeting.

Why Were Republicans In Congress Meeting With Bannon Before The Capitol Attack?

Sidney Powell has claimed that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise were directly involved in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

If the attack was spontaneous and unexpected, as Republicans in Congress claim it was, why were they meeting with Steve Bannon on the day before the Capitol was attacked?

It is a fundamental question that the Committee is looking to answer, and it is why Republicans in Congress are so scared of the investigation.