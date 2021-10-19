Steve Bannon Is A Step Closer To Jail After The 1/6 Committee Votes To Refer Him For Criminal Contempt

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The 1/6 Committee showed that they aren’t messing around by unanimously passing a referral of Steve Bannon for prosecution for criminal contempt.

Video of Chairman Bennie Thompson:

1/6 Chair Bennie Thompson says that Bannon is the only witness to completely defy a subpoena, " Mr. Bannon stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena, that's not acceptable. " pic.twitter.com/aCpS7etQQJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 19, 2021

Chairman Thompson said Bannon is the only witness to completely defy a subpoena, “ Mr. Bannon stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena, that’s not acre — acceptable. No one in this country no matter how wealthy or powerful is above the law. Left unaddressed, this defiance may encourage others to follow Mr. Bannon down the same path.”

Video of Vice Chair Cheney:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that Bannon had advanced knowledge of the coup plot. pic.twitter.com/OIc8FUqvG1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 19, 2021

Vice Chair Liz Cheney said that Bannon had advanced knowledge of the coup plot, “Americans expected. He said to his listeners and his viewers, quote, so many people said if I was in a revolution, I would be in Washington. Well, he said, this is your time in history. Based on the committee’s investigation, it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for January 6th, and likely, had an important role in formulating those plans. Mr. Bannon was in the war room at the Willard on January 6th. He also appears to have detailed knowledge regarding the president’s efforts to sell millions of Americans the fraud that the election was stolen.”

The Committee voted on an amendment and adding some letters to the record, and then held a recorded vote on finding Bannon in contempt of Congress. The Committee unanimously voted to find Bannon in contempt.

It will now go to the full House for a vote, and then to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, and Steve Bannon is one step closer to being behind bars.