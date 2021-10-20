Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA) suggested that there is a strong likelihood that Rep. Jim Jordan could soon be subpoenaed by the 1/6 Committee.

Video:

Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA) suggests that Rep. Jim Jordan could soon be staring down a subpoena from the 1/6 Committee. pic.twitter.com/ae39SLelzH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2021

Rep. Dean said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House when asked about Jordan getting subpoenaed:

I think that’s a very serious possibility in likelihood. I’m not serving on this committee, but I did have the solemn honor to serve on impeachment number two. I was speaking with Jamie Raskin during votes today. What we see from somebody like a Jim Jordan is an inability to string together a sentence because he would have to be trying to tell the truth or hide the truth.

What we also see from what the committee is doing and what Liz Cheney is so correctly saying is just simply, what were you doing? What did you do? When did you do it? Who were you with? How did you support it? Or how did you push back against an insurrection incited by the President Of the United States? I am proud of the committee for their vote last night, of course, to move forward.

We will have a vote on the floor tomorrow. I will have a chance to speak on holding Mr. Bannon in contempt of congress of it is a vital role that we have to play. And I’m confident that the committee will use every tool, including what Senator McCaskill just said, which is the possibility of not just criminal contempt or civil contempt but also inherent contempt. And Mr. Bannon thinking he can sit at home and ignore a lawful subpoena, he will learn otherwise.

Jim Jordan’s 1/6 Dodges Are Going To Get Him Subpoenaed.

The Steve Bannon criminal contempt charges have sent a message to all of Trump’s cronies that the 1/6 Committee is not going to be afraid to go after anyone.

Jim Jordan has been dodging the details of his conversations with Trump on 1/6 for months. The committee has not been blind to Rep. Jordan’s obvious attempts to hide the truth.

Jordan is looking at getting subpoenaed, and with the speed that the 1/6 Committee is operating, that subpoena could come fairly soon.